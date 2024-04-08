Belleville Back Tied for Final Playoff Spot After Pair of Home Wins

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators rose to the occasion of the tight playoff race last weekend, picking up two massive home-ice wins impressively, at CAA Arena. By beating Springfield and Syracuse, Belleville keeps pace with Laval and remains tied on points for the fifth and final playoff spot. Here's a recap of last week's action ahead of three more critical divisional games in Toronto and Rochester this coming week.

Friday April 5, 2024: Belleville Senators - 3 vs Springfield Thunderbirds - 0

The Belleville Senators earned a pair of crucial points and got some help out of town, as they defeated the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-0 at CAA Arena. Kevin Mandolese stopped 25 shots to earn his first career AHL shutout, while Zack Ostapchuk and Cole Reinhardt each had two-point nights. It was Belleville's fourth shutout win of the season.

Saturday April 6, 2024: Belleville Senators - 5 vs Syracuse Crunch - 2

The Belleville Senators kept pace in the North Division playoff race, by knocking off the division-leading Syracuse Crunch 5-2 at CAA Arena. It was Belleville's third win in a row. Garrett Pilon scored twice for Belleville, with Zack Ostapchuck picking up a goal and an assist, and Lassi Thomson doing the same. Oskar Pettersson also scored and Mads Sogaard stopped 17 shots to pick up his 15th win of the season.

Playoff Picture:

Belleville's pair of wins gets them level with Laval on points, when it comes to the fifth and final playoff spot in the North Division standings. The B-Sens and Rocket each have 72 points, but Laval holds the advantage via the first tie breaker, which is regulation wins. The Rocket have collected 28 wins without needing overtime, while Belleville has won 26 games without bonus hockey. That said, the Senators do hold two games in-hand on Laval, plus the two teams still have to faceoff in the final two games of the regular season, on April 19 in Belleville during the B-Sens Fan Appreciation Game, and April 20 in Laval.

The Senators are also within striking distance of fourth place Toronto, trailing by just three points and Cleveland, who they trail by eight points with six games to play. Belleville's "magic number" to clinch a playoff spot is 10, with 12 points still available to earn. You can get in-depth information on the entire Calder Cup Playoff picture by visiting the AHL's Daily Playoff Primer.

UPCOMING GAMES:

Wednesday April 10, 2024 @ Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs) - 7:00 p.m.

Friday April 12, 2024 @ Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday April 13, 2024 @ Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres) - 5:05 p.m.

Wednesday April 17, 2024 vs Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning) - 7:00 p.m. (Winning Wednesday)

Friday April 19, 2024 vs Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens) - 7:00 p.m. (Fan Appreciation Game presented by BOQRMB)

TICKET INFO:

Tickets for all Belleville Sens home games for the remainder of the 2023-24 season are now on sale online, via Ticketmaster or the Belleville Sens Ticket Hub, by visiting the Belleville Sens Box Office at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com. Box Office hours are available.

Fans looking to buy second-half tickets can secure those seats now, by purchasing season seat memberships, flex packs, group experiences or Business Elite memberships.

