Capitals Recall Lucas Johansen from Hershey

April 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have recalled defenseman Lucas Johansen from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington president and general manager Brian MacLellan

Johansen, 26, has appeared in 22 games for Hershey this season, collecting 12 points (2g, 10a) and a +18 rating.

The native of Vancouver, British Columbia has played parts of seven seasons with the Bears and was part of Hershey's 2023 Calder Cup Championship team. Last season, Johansen appeared in 40 games with Hershey, registering seven points (1g, 6a). In the playoffs, he had six points (2g, 4a) in 20 games, including the series-clinching goal in the Atlantic Division Finals versus Hartford.

In his AHL tenure with Hershey, Johansen has skated in 257 games, scoring 92 points (20g, 72a).

Johansen appeared in six games with the Capitals this season, posting one assist. He's skated in nine career NHL games with Washington, logging two assists. He was selected by the Capitals in the first-round, 28th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

