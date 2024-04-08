Blackhawks Assign Kaiser to Rockford

April 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Chicago Blackhawks announced today that the team has assigned defenseman Wyatt Kaiser to the Rockford IceHogs.

Kaiser, 21, has 15 points (3G, 12A) in 31 games for the IceHogs this season. The defenseman has recorded seven assists in 32 NHL games with the Blackhawks during 2023-24.

In addition, the IceHogs released forward Jiri Felcman from his Amateur Tryout (ATO).

The IceHogs play the Iowa Wild Tuesday, Apr. 9 at Wells Fargo Arena with puck drop at 7 p.m.

