Road Trip Ends with Loss at Gwinnett
July 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release
After winning the first game of the series Wednesday morning, the Norfolk Tides would go on to lose the next five at Gwinnett. In the series finale Sunday afternoon, the Tides lost, 7-1, at Gwinnett, tying the season series at 6-6.
Gwinnett scored first putting up a five-spot in the bottom of the second inning. The first run was scored with runners on the corners with two outs. From first base, Phillip Ervin delay stole from second, causing a throwdown to second. From third base, Sean Kazmar Jr. stole home on the throw-and-back in which the Tides failed to record an out on the play. Three batters later, the bases were loaded and Travis Demeritte hit a grand slam to put the Stripers up, 5-0, early.
The Tides' only highlight of the game came in the tip of the fourth inning. Robert Neustrom crushed a pitch to the right field wall, in which Stripers right fielder Demeritte attempted to jump and make a catch against that wall. The wall turned out to be the gate and swung open as he crashed into it and slinged the ball back into play. Neustrom was able to hustle out of the box and all the way around to score with an inside-the-park home run. It was the first inside-the-parker since July 26, 2018 vs. Syracuse.
Two more insurance runs would score for the Stripers in the bottom of the fifth inning. William Contreras hit a two-run shot that score Johan Camargo. That would be the cherry on top, as Norfolk lost to Gwinnett, 7-1.
After a league off-day on Monday, the Tides return to Harbor Park Tuesday to host the Durham Bulls. First pitch at 7:05 p.m.
