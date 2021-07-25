Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: July 25, 2021

July 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Sunday, July 25th 12:00 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (35-36) at Louisville Bats (27-43) Game 7 of 7

Louisville Slugger Field / Louisville, KY Game #72 of 130 Away Game #36 of 65

LHP Connor Thomas (5-0, 2.28 ERA) vs. RHP Bo Takahashi (2-5, 5.55 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: An offensive surge in the middle innings carried the Memphis Redbirds to an 8-4 win over the Louisville Bats on Saturday night. The win extended the 'Birds franchise record winning streak to 14 consecutive games. After three perfect innings in an MLB rehab start from Miles Mikolas, the Memphis offensive got going in the fourth. Lars Nootbaar hit a two-run home run and Kramer Robertson followed with a solo blast of his own. In the fifth, Nolan Gorman ripped a two-run double off the right field fence and was followed by Juan Yepez who hit a two-run home run.

Memphis Starter: Connor Thomas will make his 11th appearance and seventh start of the season for the Redbirds today. Thomas started the series-opener against Louisville on Tuesday and earned the win, allowing just one run in six innings of work. The 23-year-old has been on a magical run of late, posting a 0.84 ERA over his last seven outings. During that stretch, Thomas has allowed just three runs in 32.0 innings, posted a 0.94 WHIP and held opponents to a .207 batting average against. Thomas began the year with Double-A Springfield and was promoted to Memphis on May 25. The Tifton, GA native was the Cardinals' fifth round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Georgia Tech.

Louisville Starter: Bo Takahashi makes the start for Louisville this afternoon. It will be his 13th start and 14th time on the mound for the Bats this season. Takahashi also started the series-opener on Tuesday and took the loss, allowing two runs in five innings. The 24-year-old has been on a roll over his last five appearances, yielding just eight runs in 25.0 innings, good for a 2.88 ERA. In three starts against the Redbirds this season, Takahashi has pitched 15.1 innings and yielded seven runs. Originally signed as an international free agent from Brazil in 2013, Takahashi signed with Cincinnati as a minor league free agent on December 18, 2020.

Making History: The Memphis Redbirds have now won 14 consecutive games, dating back to July 9, setting a new franchise record. The 'Birds won the final two games of a series in Louisville before sweeping six games from Norfolk at home and taking the first six games of this week's series in Louisville. The Redbirds have jumped from seventh to fifth in the Triple-A East Southeast Division during the streak. The 14-game streak is the longest active streak in affiliated baseball.

Starting Strong: Redbirds starters have been absolutely outstanding during this series in Louisville. Counting Angel Rondón, who pitched Thursday after a one-inning rehab stint from Daniel Ponce de Leon, 'Birds starters have allowed just one run in 30 innings over the first five games of the series.

Loving Louisville: Juan Yepez has been a force at the plate in games played at Louisville Slugger Field this season. In 10 games at Louisville, Yepez has six home runs and 10 RBI. The 23-year-old has hit home runs in each of the last three games.

Longballs Against Louisville: Lars Nootbaar has feasted on Louisville pitching this season. In 12 games against the Bats, Nootbaar has hit five home runs and driven in eight.

Representing the Stars and Stripes: Brandon Dickson is currently in Tokyo pitching for Team USA at the Olympic Games. Team USA will begin its run for the gold medal on July 30 at 5:00 a.m. CT against Team Israel.

