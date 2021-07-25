Zehner Blasts Go-Ahead Homer in Seventh to Lift Shrimp to Fourth Straight Win

July 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the score tied at two in the seventh inning on Sunday, Zack Zehner lifted a go-ahead solo home run to help push the Jumbo Shrimp past the Nashville Sounds, 5-2, as Jacksonville collected its fourth straight victory at 121 Financial Ballpark.

With the victory, Jacksonville (38-32) took five of six from Nashville (41-30) in the only series between the clubs this season.

Following Zehner's go-ahead homer off Hoby Milner (loss, 0-1) in the seventh, the Jumbo Shrimp added some insurance in the eighth. With Jacksonville ahead by one, Tevin Mitchell was hit by a pitch leading off the inning, and Brian Miller and Bryson Brigman followed with back-to-back singles to load the bases. Then with a 3-0 count, Lewin Díaz rocketed a double off the wall in right-center to score a pair, and advance the lead to 5-2.

Jacksonville struck first in the ballgame with a run in the second inning. Joe Dunand led off the frame with a double to right, and Zehner singled to put two in scoring position. Corey Bird then ripped a single to center to put the Jumbo Shrimp ahead, 1-0.

Nashville answered in the third inning. Luke Maile launched a solo home run off of Paul Campbell to tie the score at 1-1. It was the only run Campbell allowed in 4.2 innings of work. He gave up two hits and a walk and struck out five in his second start for the Jumbo Shrimp.

The Sounds briefly grabbed the lead in the sixth. With one out, Lorenzo Cain doubled off the wall in left field. Dustin Peterson drove him in with an RBI single to right-center.

Jacksonville came right back with a run in the home half of the inning. After loading the bases on a pair of walks and an error, Bryson Brigman induced a catcher's interference call to plate a run, tying the game at 2-2.

The Jumbo Shrimp bullpen was superb. Preston Guilmet (win, 2-1), Colton Hock, and Sean Guenther (save, 1) each tossed a three-up, three-down inning, as Jacksonville retired the final ten batters faced.

After a day off Monday, Jacksonville will hit the road Tuesday to face the Charlotte Knights (26-44) with first pitch slated for 7:04 p.m. in North Carolina. Coverage will begin at 6:49 p.m. on ESPN 690 and online at espn690.com, MiLB.tv, and the MiLB First Pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.