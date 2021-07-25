Iowa Comes up Short in Series Finale

July 25, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Iowa Cubs News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The Iowa Cubs (29-40) fell just short in the series finale against the Columbus Clippers (31-39), losing a 6-5 matchup on Sunday afternoon at Huntington Park.

Mike Hauschild, making his second start of the series for Iowa, was met with trouble from the Clippers' lineup right away. The righty surrendered a leadoff double to Alex Call and walked Jordan Luplow, putting two men on for Nolan Jones, who slugged his fourth home run of the series to give Columbus a 3-0 lead.

On the other side, Columbus starter Zack Godley was effective in his second outing of the series. He lasted 4.1 innings and allowed only one run on an RBI double from Ian Miller in the second inning. He also struck out six I-Cubs and walked three, leaving a 4-1 ballgame after the first out of the fifth inning.

Iowa had better luck against Columbus' bullpen. Trayce Thompson kicked off the comeback with a solo home run to lead off the sixth, and the I-Cubs followed it up with four straight singles and a sacrifice fly, tying the game up at four runs apiece.

Michael Rucker was able to hold the Clippers in check for two innings and Nick Martini briefly gave the I-Cubs their first lead with a solo home run in the seventh, but it didn't last for long. Columbus loaded the bases in their half of the inning and Oscar Gonzalez was able to convert, dropping a single to plate two runs and reclaim a 6-5 lead for the Clippers.

Ryan Meisinger kept the game within reach by striking out the side in the bottom of the eighth, but Iowa couldn't get anything done against DJ Johnson in the ninth, and they fell to the Clippers in the series finale. The I-Cubs leave Columbus with a series split.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Every batter in Iowa's lineup registered at least one hit today, with Trayce Thompson and Ian Miller collecting two each.

Nick Martini's home run was his third of the series and his seventh with Iowa this year. He is the fifth I-Cub this season to homer in back-to-back games.

Alfonso Rivas went 1-for-4 with a walk today, extending his hitting streak to seven games, which ties his season-high.

Dakota Mekkes was credited with his second loss of the road trip after surrendering two runs on two hits in his inning of work.

The I-Cubs will take the day off tomorrow before returning to Principal Park on Tuesday for the first of 13 consecutive games at home. First pitch of the series opener against Louisville is set for 6:38 pm. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.