Rivero Drives in Three, But Naturals Fall Short in Opener to Missions

August 17, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, AR - Catcher Sebastian Rivero drove in three runs with a double and Kasey Kalich threw 2.1 perfect innings in his Arvest Ballpark debut, but the Northwest Arkansas Naturals fell short Tuesday night, a 5-3 loss to San Antonio Missions.

After the Missions scored two early runs against starter Jon Bowlan, Rivero momentarily gave the Naturals a lead in the fourth inning with a bases-loaded double, at the time putting the Naturals on top, 3-2.

That lead quickly disappeared, as San Antonio jumped back ahead on a two-out, two-run home run in the top of the fifth that knocked Bowlan out of the game, though the right-hander pitched into the fifth inning for the first time this year with Northwest Arkansas.

Right-hander Will Klein relieved Bowlan in the fifth and got a quick out, and while he allowed a run in the sixth, got the first two outs of the seventh. Kasey Kalich followed Klein and retired all seven batters he faced, including 1-2-3 innings in the eighth and ninth to keep the Naturals within two.

Unable to score after the fourth, Northwest Arkansas headed to the bottom of the ninth trailing by two runs. John Rave opened the inning with a 10-pitch at-bat that ended with a double, though Rave was left stranded to end the game, as the Naturals brought the tying run to the plate but could not score. Seuly Matias drove a fly ball to the center field wall after Rave's double, but with the wind blowing in could not tie the game.

Northwest Arkansas will try and even the series Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. CT, with left-hander Dante Biasi starting.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.