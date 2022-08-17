Drillers Drop Game One in Wichita

WICHITA, KS - The Tulsa Drillers began the first half of a two-week road trip by traveling to Wichita to take on the Wind Surge in a six-game series. The extended road trip got off to a rocky start on Tuesday night as the Drillers gave up a ten-run inning and fell 17-4 to the Wind Surge at Riverfront Stadium.

Justin Yurchak gave the Drillers an early lead in the first inning. With two outs, Andy Pages doubled to right center field and advanced to third on a wild pitch.

Yurchak then singled to center field to give Tulsa a 1-0 lead.

Drillers starting pitcher Alec Gamboa began his night by retiring the side in order in the bottom of the first inning, but he ran into trouble in the second.

Two singles put two runners on for Wichita, and Yunior Severino put the Wind Surge ahead with a three-run homer.

The Wind Surge added a fourth run in the third inning when Alex Isola hit a sacrifice fly to plate Aaron Sabato from third base.

After scoring a run in the first inning, Tulsa struggled against Wichita starting pitcher Simeon Woods-Richardson, who struck out nine Drillers' batters through the first four innings.

Tulsa surrendered two more runs to Wichita in the bottom of the fourth on Will Holland's double and Sabato's single.

Pages put the Drillers second run on the board in the fifth inning with an RBI single.

Over the next two innings, Wichita scored 11 runs on seven hits and seven walks to take a 17-2 lead. Ten of the runs came in the sixth inning when the Surge nearly batted around twice, sending 16 batters to the plate.

Brandon Lewis added two final runs for Tulsa in the eighth with his 15th home run of the year.

HIGHLIGHTS AND HAPPENINGS:

*Gamboa received his first loss of the season in the loss. He still has the second-most wins in Double A with nine on the season.

*Pages finished 2-3 with a walk and an RBI.

*In his last four games, Leonel Valera is batting .412 with seven hits, one double, one triple, five RBI and two walks with a 1.415 OPS.

*The Drillers pitching staff allowed a season-high 14 walks in the loss.

*Tulsa hitters struck out 20 times, setting a new season high.

*On Tuesday afternoon, the Drillers announced that pitchers Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone had been transferred to Triple A Oklahoma City. Right-handed pitcher Nick Nastrini was added from Great Lakes, and Guillermo Zuniga was activated from the injured list. Nastrini, a UCLA product is rated as the 14th best prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system.

UP NEXT: The Drillers and Wind Surge will continue their six-game series on Wednesday night at Riverfront Stadium. Starting time is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. and the pitching matchup is scheduled to be:

Wichita- TBA

Tulsa- LHP Lael Lockhart (1-0, 1.86 ERA)

