Biggers Doubles, Triples in Tuesday Win

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders kicked off a six-game series at Whataburger Field with a 5-3 victory over the Corpus Christi Hooks Tuesday night. Frisco right fielder Jax Biggers led the way with a 3-for-5 night at the plate and three runs driven in on a double and a triple, while shortstop Luisangel Acuna slugged his second Double-A home run in the top of the 8th inning.

Frisco lefty Josh Smith (3-0) struck out three batters in 1.1 innings for the Riders (23-17, 59-50) win. Corpus Christi reliever Jonathan Sprinkle (4-1) suffered his first loss of the season for the Hooks (16-24, 48-61) with two earned runs and three walks allowed.

Reliever Grant Anderson delivered the final three outs with a scoreless 9th inning for his fourth save in his last five games. Despite facing the tying run at the plate in the 9th, Anderson struck out the final batter of the game and finished with a pair of punch outs.

The Riders got to work early in Tuesday's game with a pair of runs in the top of the 1st inning. Third baseman Jonathan Ornelas worked a leadoff walk and stole second before Biggers doubled for the first run of the night. Second baseman Justin Foscue singled Biggers in from third to give Frisco an early 2-0 advantage.

Starter Tim Brennan threw four innings in Tuesday's win without allowing a run. The Hooks hopped on the scoreboard with a pair of solo home runs to begin the top of the 5th inning to tie Tuesday's game at 2-2. Center fielder Josh Stowers and Ornelas each walked to start the top of the 7th, which was followed by a Biggers triple to help the Riders retake a 4-2 lead.

After Corpus Christi got another un back by their third solo home run of the night, Acuna responded with his solo shot in the top of the 8th to move the lead back to two runs and set up Anderson for the save in the 9th.

Frisco continues the series Wednesday night with right-handed starter Jack Leiter (3-8, 5.56 ERA) making his 18th start of the year and will face Hooks RHP Jose Bravo (5-4, 4.83 ERA) with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

After wrapping up the road trip to Corpus Christi on Sunday, Frisco returns to Riders Field on Tuesday, August 23rd to begin a six-game set against the Wind Surge of Wichita at 7:05 p.m. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

