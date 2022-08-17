Get Your Tickets to Our 6th Annual Dinner on the Diamond, Featuring Matt Holliday

August 17, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release







Tickets are now available for the 6th Annual Dinner on the Diamond at Hammons Field, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates and featuring former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder and 2022 Cardinals Hall of Fame-inductee Matt Holliday!

Hosted by Aaron Sachs & Associates and the Springfield Cardinals at Hammons Field, Dinner on the Diamond with Matt Holliday will take place Saturday, September 17, with a silent and live auction to benefit the Shelly Sachs Foundation.

For more information regarding tickets to Dinner on the Diamond with Matt Holliday, click the link below or contact Springfield Cardinals Manager of Fan Engagement & Special Events, Regina Hess, at rhess@cardinals.com. Those who purchase MVP Tickets will have the opportunity for an exclusive Meet & Greet photo experience with Matt Holliday before the dinner. Please note that MVP tickets are on a first come, first serve basis.

"Dinner on the Diamond, presented by Aaron Sachs & Associates, has become one of the most experiential fundraising experiences in our community," Springfield Cardinals Vice President and General Manager Dan Reiter said. "We look forward to welcoming Matt Holliday and continuing the legacy of Cardinals legends as our featured speaker. By raising money for the Shelley Sachs Foundation, which assists families fighting the battle against cancer, we know that the event is both fun for fans while having a tremendous impact in our community."

During Dinner on the Diamond, Matt Holliday will speak about his incredible baseball career, hold Q&A with attendees, and much more. Attendees will also receive a baseball signed by Matt Holliday!

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.