Stone Garrett to Make MLB Debut vs San Francisco Giants

Amarillo Sod Poodes outfielder Stone Garrett

AMARILLO, Texas - Today, the Arizona Diamondbacks selected the contract of outfielder Stone Garrett, making him the 11th former Sod Poodle to make their Major League debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Sugar Land, Texas native leads all Triple-A with 95 RBI this season and is tied for the most home runs in the highest level of the minors with 28.

Last season for Amarillo, Garrett led the team with 103 games played and batted .280 with 25 home runs, 19 doubles, and a triple, while his 81 RBI led all Double-A players. His 25th home run of the season was the only walk-off home run hit by a Sod Poodle player in 2021 and came in the final game of the season at HODGETOWN.

Garrett appeared in 103 games for Triple-A Reno this season, hitting .275 and ranks 1st in Triple-A with 221 total bases, is T-1st with 54 extra-base hits, 6th in SLG at .568, and is 9th in runs scored (73) to go along with his Triple-A lead in home runs and RBI. He was named the Arizona Diamondbacks Minor League Player of the Month in April and earned Reno's Player of the Month Award in May.

Since being signed by the Diamondbacks to a minor league contract on March 19, 2021, his 53 home runs are the most in the Arizona farm system, leading Dominic Canzone, Eduardo Diaz, and Andy Yerzy, who have each hit 32 home runs. His 176 RBI over the same span are 53 more than the next closest D-backs' minor leaguer and his 221 hits only trail fellow outfield prospect Dominic Fletcher (230). His .276 batting average ranks third in the system while he leads in SLG (.538), OPS (.861), XBH (99), and total bases (431).

Garrett was originally selected by the Miami Marlins in the 8th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of George Ranch High School in Richmond, Texas. Garrett was a New York Penn League Mid-Season All-Star in 2015, earning Player of the Month honors in August. The same season, he was named a Baseball America Short-Season All-Star and was a MiLB.com Organizational All-Star for the Marlins playing for the Batavia Muckdogs. Garrett added more honors in 2021, being named a Texas League Post-Season All-Star and an Arizona Diamondbacks Organization All-Star by MiLB.com playing for Amarillo.

The list of former Sod Poodles to make their Major League debut with the Diamondbacks includes RHP Luis Frias, LHP Tommy Henry, C Jose Herrera, LHP Tyler Holton, INF Buddy Kennedy, OF Jake McCarthy, RHP Brandyn Sittinger, OF Alek Thomas, and now Garrett. They join RHP Humberto Mejia and INF Geraldo Perdomo who were recalled to the Major League roster during the 2021 season. Since 2019 as a San Diego Padres affiliate, there have been 34 former Sod Poodles to make it to 'The Show'.

The Diamondbacks are on the road facing the San Francisco Giants with first pitch scheduled for 8:35 PM CT. Garrett will bat fifth and play LF for the D-backs. Their lineup tonight also features former Sod Poodles CF Alek Thomas and SS Geraldo Perdomo. The game can be watched on Bally Sports Arizona or through MLB.TV.

