Rivermen Sign Trazzera & Bartholomew, Announce Return of Five from ECHL Camp

October 14, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Monday that they have signed forward Frank Trazzera and defenseman Brock Bartholomew to their training camp roster and have announced five returners from ECHL training camps.

Trazzera, a native of Keller, TX, is entering his second year of professional hockey. Following sixteen games with the Elmira River Sharks in the FPHL last season Trazzera played in three games with the Fayetteville Marksmen marking his first action in the SPHL. Previous to his first year in professional hockey, Trazzera played four years at Trine University in the NCAA Division III ranks where he netted 56 points in 95 games.

Bartholomew comes to the Rivermen after two seasons playing abroad in Sweden and England. Bartholomew, a native of St. Albert, Alberta, previously played in Canada for three years in the MJAHL with the Amherst Ramblers. Bartholomew netted 62 points in 108 games with 132 penalty minutes.

In addition, the Rivermen announced the return of several previous signees from ECHL camps. Forward Mike Gelatt returned from Bloomington while defensemen Josh Martin, Nick Aromatario, and Chase Spencer have returned from Bloomington, Trois-Rivieres, and Tulsa respectively. Finally, the Rivermen have returned goaltender Colby Muise from the Atlanta Gladiators.

The Peoria Rivermen are President's Cup Champions for the second time in three seasons, and for the first time in 24 years, champions on home ice and will start their season on Oc t o ber 19 in Moline, Illinois against the Quad City Storm. Peoria will the n host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, October 25 for their home opener at Carver Arena at 7:15 pm.

