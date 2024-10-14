Marksmen Unveil Line Brawl Lager

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced a partnership with Gaston Brewing Company to create the team's first official beer, Line Brawl Lager, at Gaston Taproom & Brewery Monday.

"We're continuing to grow in the community, and fans have been proudly representing our brand in different ways," said Team President Alex Wall. "We're excited to take the next step in moving into the fabric of this town and are proud to work with a local brewery to create something special. We're excited to have the offering at our home games, at both Gaston Brewing locations, and hopefully at many different places around our community in the coming years."

Gaston Brewing Company, which is veteran-owned and operated, first opened on Hay Street in downtown Fayetteville in 2017, and has fully embraced the community. Owner Troy Rasmussen has been a part of similar projects before, even having created the official beer of Fort Liberty, and voiced his excitement.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be a part of Marksmen Hockey and for the privilege to make the Line Brawl Lager," said Rasmussen. "I think this is going to be a fantastic partnership. Hockey and beer go perfectly together, and the Gaston Brewing and Marksmen brands are going to be no different."

Marksmen fans can get their hands on Line Brawl Lager at both Gaston locations and at all Marksmen home games at the Crown Coliseum.

Single-game tickets to Opening Night, Saturday, October 19 at 6PM are now available at marksmenhockey.com. Don't miss a moment of the action by following the Fayetteville Marksmen on social media.

