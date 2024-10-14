Dawgs Sign Valerian Amidst Multiple Camp Roster Moves

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the team has signed defenseman C.J. Valerian. The team also released forward Trevor Lord and goaltender Ryall Purdy.

Valerian is in his fourth season with the Dawgs, and returns after starting this fall in training camp with the ECHL's Reading Royals. Valerian missed extended time last season after a long stint on the injured reserve, but appeared in 15 combined regular season and postseason games for Roanoke. In those 15 games played, Valerian tallied one goal, six assists, and a plus-three rating from the blue line. The 29-year-old initially joined the Dawgs in February 2022, starting his pro career by netting his first goal less than three minutes into his debut game against Knoxville. In the 2022-2023 season, the six-foot-two defenseman put up one of the stronger campaigns among all SPHL blue-liners, with six goals, 16 assists, a team-best plus-22 plus/minus (fourth among all SPHL defensemen), and 88 penalty minutes. Valerian went on to record one assist and a plus-five plus/minus during the 2023 President's Cup Playoffs. As a rookie, the Gates Mills, Ohio native notched two goals and three assists in 17 regular season games and appeared in all nine of Roanoke's games during the 2022 President's Cup Playoffs. Prior to signing with Roanoke, Valerian played four seasons at New England College (NCAA-DIII) after transferring from Hobart College (NCAA-DIII) after one season.

"We're pumped to get a healthy C.J. Valerian back on the ice," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Valerian. "He had some tough luck dealing with an injury last year, but he's been a significant player along our blue line the past few years. His hockey IQ and physicality set him apart, and we know he's capable of being one of the leaders for our group of defensemen."

Lord had joined Roanoke following three productive seasons in the FPHL for the Watertown Wolves and Delaware Thunder. The six-foot-two forward recorded 40 goals, 65 assists, and 286 penalty minutes over 112 regular season games since 2022, including a 70-point season (26 goals, 44 assists) in just 53 games last season for Watertown. Purdy had come to Roanoke after playing in parts of two seasons in the Great Lakes Hockey League (semi-pro) and being signed for a stint with the FPHL's Blue Ridge Bobcats last season. The six-foot-five goaltender never appeared last year with the Bobcats, but began training camp with the team this fall ahead of the 2024-2025 season. In his collegiate career, the Houghton, Michigan native played in the NAIA and ACHA over four years at Waldorf University, appearing in 29 career games between the two levels.

Training camp is now underway daily at Berglund Center, and you can find a full schedule on our website. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen.

