Storm Season Starts Saturday

October 14, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







Moline, IL - The Quad City Storm opens the 2024-2025 season Saturday October 19th at 7:10 versus the Peoria Rivermen. This weekend's game marks the beginning of the Storm's sixth season in franchise history. Head coach Shayne Toporowski will lead the team in his first game as a head coach in professional hockey.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy a tailgate party in the Vibrant Arena parking lot featuring a DJ, Debo's food truck, three bounce houses and more.

Beverages will be available for purchase at the tailgate.

The first 1000 fans in the arena will receive a magnet schedule and light up thunder sticks.

Fans can now purchase single game tickets for all games this season at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office. Special group offers, suites, party areas, season ticket memberships and more can be purchased by emailing Matt@quadcitystorm.com or calling the Storm front office at 309-277-1364.

