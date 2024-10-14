Florida Blue Named Title Sponsor for Ice Flyers Charity of the Month Program

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are proud to announce Florida Blue as the title sponsor for their Charity of the Month program. This initiative aims to spotlight local charities, raising both awareness and funds for vital community causes.

The program will feature a different local charity each month throughout the Ice Flyers' season. It provides a platform for these organizations to share their mission with the Ice Flyers' fan base and the broader Pensacola community.

Kicking off the program this October is Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, an organization dedicated to providing affordable housing solutions in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties.

Sheila Shegos, Director of Corporate and Individual Giving/Special Projects at Pensacola Habitat for Humanity, expressed the organization's enthusiasm:

"Pensacola Habitat for Humanity is honored to be named the Ice Flyers' Charity of the Month for October! Building homes and hope, like hockey, is a team effort, and the Ice Flyers have been a valued partner for years. This recognition highlights the power of community collaboration in driving our mission. We are grateful for their support, which helps us reach more families and strengthen our community. This partnership offers a great opportunity for people to learn about affordable homeownership in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties and discover ways to get involved in creating lasting change!"

The Ice Flyers Charity of the Month program presented by Florida Blue underscores the Ice Flyers' commitment to community engagement and social responsibility. By partnering with Florida Blue, the team aims to amplify the impact of local charities and foster a spirit of giving among fans and community members.

Stay tuned for more information on upcoming featured charities and how you can support their causes through the Ice Flyers' games and events.

