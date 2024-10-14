Ice Bears Announce Multiple Roster Moves

The Knoxville Ice Bears have announced multiple training camp roster transactions, coach John Gurskis confirmed Monday morning. The Ice Bears have signed forward Zac Sirota while forwards Jason Brancheau and Dawson McKinney, defenseman Brendan Dowler and goalie Stephen Mundinger have all returned from their respective ECHL camp tryouts.

The team has released forwards Jhuwon Davis and Austan Bellefeuille and defenseman Garret Johnson.

McKinney appeared in 51 games as a rookie for Knoxville last season, scoring 15 goals and leading the Ice Bears with 32 points. He also scored three overtime game-winning goals.

Dowler joined the Ice Bears early in the season after a brief stint in Huntsville. He appeared in 52 SPHL games last season, scoring two goals and adding six assists. He won the FPHL's Commissioner's Cup with Danbury as a rookie in 2023.

Sirota spent his rookie season last year in three different countries, appearing in games in Sweden, Germany and two games in Knoxville. He totaled 21 points in 23 games during his final collegiate year at SUNY-Canton during the 2022-23 campaign.

Brancheau, a rookie, wrapped up his college career last season at Ferris State in Michigan. He scored nine goals and had eight assists in 35 games during his final college season.

Mundinger spent his rookie season with Pensacola last year. He appeared in 37 games for the Ice Flyers, going 16-15-1 with a 2.55 goals against average and a .909 save percentage.

The Ice Bears open their 23rd season Friday at Evansville. The team's home opener will be the following Friday, Oct. 25 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

