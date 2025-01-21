Rivermen Sign Forward John Kaljian

January 21, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen announced this week that they have signed John Kaljian to the active roster ahead of their three-game home weekend against the Birmingham Bulls.

Kaljian, a native of South Lyon, Michigan, is in his first year of professional hockey having played four years at the Division III college level with the Adrian Bulldogs. Kaljian was teammates with current Rivermen defenseman Ayodele Adeniye as well as, now called up, Rivermen defenseman Chase Spencer while with Adrian College. Kaljian accumulated 56 points while in the college ranks (23 goals, 33 assists) in over 100 games played and was a part of two NCHA conference championship squads in 2022 and 2023 and one NCAA Division III championship team in 2022. Before college, Kaljian played two years in the North American Hockey League with the B rookings Blizzard and Wilks-Barre/Scranton Knights.

Kaljian will be available for the Rivermen this weekend when the host the Birmingham Bulls at the Peoria Civic Center on Friday, January 24, Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26. Face-off for Friday and Saturday's games is set for 7:15 pm while Sunday's is slated for a 3:15 pm start.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 21, 2025

Rivermen Sign Forward John Kaljian - Peoria Rivermen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.