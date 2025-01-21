Matt O'Dea Earns SPHL Player of the Week Honors

ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced Tuesday that Roanoke forward/defenseman Matt O'Dea has been named the SPHL's Player of the Week for January 13-19. The Orland Park, Illinois native recorded two goals, five assists, and a plus-four rating over three games for the Dawgs this past weekend. This marks the second time in O'Dea's career that he's been named the league Player of the Week (other: 1/1-1/7 2024).

O'Dea started off Roanoke's three-game home weekend in style on Thursday, tallying two goals, two assists, and a plus-four rating as the Dawgs dismantled the Macon Mayhem 11-1 at Berglund Center. Both of the goals scored by the 30-year-old came in the second period, as O'Dea helped on a centering feed by Bryce Martin before tipping along a shot by Stephen Alvo later in the frame. O'Dea managed to add assists on each of Roanoke's goals on Friday in a 3-2 OT loss to Birmingham, and his shot in the first period of Saturday night's game kicked out perfectly for a rebound goal by Carson Gallagher during a 2-1 win over the Bulls.

Now in his fifth season with the Dawgs, O'Dea now has 40 goals (seventh in team history), 97 assists (fourth), and 137 points (fourth) in his career for the Dawgs. During this 2024-2025 campaign, the six-foot skater has four goals, 14 assists, and a plus-five rating in 22 games played - including 16 points and a plus-eight rating in his last 15 games since the start of December. This is the third time this season that Roanoke has had at least one player earn the recognition (Nick Ford and Joe Widmar co-POTW: 11/11-11/17 2024; Nick Ford POTW: 12/23-12/29 2024). Assuming that O'Dea plays in each of Roanoke's two games against Fayetteville this weekend, the alternate captain would become just the second Dawg in franchise history to reach 200 games played in the blue and gold, joining Mac Jansen.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are at home on Friday, January 24 against the Fayetteville Marksmen for Mighty Dawgs Night. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST at Berglund Center. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

