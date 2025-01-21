Dawgs' Defenseman O'Dea Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Matt O'Dea of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for January 13-19.

O'Dea posted a league-leading seven points (two goals, five assists) last week, helping Roanoke to a 2-0-1 record as the Rail Yard Dawgs moved to within three points of fourth place in the standings.

On Thursday, O'Dea celebrated playing in his 200th SPHL game by scoring two goals and setting up two others in Roanoke's 11-1 win over Macon. O'Dea had another two assists on Friday, including one on the game-tying goal with just 51 seconds remaining in regulation, helping Roanoke earn a point in their 3-2 overtime loss to Birmingham. O'Dea closed out his week by assisting on Roanoke's first goal in their 2-1 win over the Bulls on Saturday.

A native of Mokena, IL, and a 2023-2024 All-SPHL Second Team selection, O'Dea is currently tied for fifth in scoring among defensemen (4-14-18).

Other nominees for the Warrior Player of the Week: Ben Higgins, Birmingham (2 gp, 2g, gwg), Alex Gritz, Fayetteville (3 gp, 3g, hat trick), Mike Robinson, Huntsville (2-0-0, 0.97 gaa, 0.966 save%), Michael Herrera, Pensacola (3 gp, 3g, 2a, gwg, hat trick), Colby Muise, Peoria (1-1-0, 2.54 gaa, 0.884 save%), and Leif Mattson, Quad City (2 gp, 2g, 1a, +3).

