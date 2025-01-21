Mayhem Sign Russian Goalscorer

January 21, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that they have signed forward Yaroslav Yevdokimov and defenseman Andrey Simonchyk.

Yevdokimov, 31, from Chelyabinsk, Russia, played 29 games last season with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers, scoring 18 points (7g, 11a) in his time with the team. During the 2022-23 season, he recorded a 101 point season (52g, 49a) with the FPHL's Mississippi Sea Wolves in just 50 games while making his North American debut.

Yevdokimov has spent parts of five seasons in the KHL, widely regarded as one of the world's top hockey leagues outside of North America, since 2015-16. He also competed for Kazakhstan at the D1A World Championships during the 2017-18 cycle, where he recorded two assists in five games.

Simonchyk, 21, from Clinton, N.Y., was part of the opening night roster for the Mayhem, and played in six games, five of which were on a professional tryout. He then signed with the FPHL's Carolina Thunderbirds, where he has since played in 19 games, scoring two goals and an assist with a +2 rating.

Yevdokimov, Simonchyk and the rest of the Mayhem are back in action in Macon for Country Night on Friday, January 24 against the Quad City Storm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.