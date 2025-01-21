January 11th, in a Galaxy Far Far Away

January 21, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







The Birmingham Bulls faced off against the Evansville Thunderbolts on January 11, 2025, in an electrifying Star Wars Night matchup at the Pelham Civic Complex. Despite a valiant comeback effort, the Bulls ultimately fell to the Thunderbolts in overtime, with a final score of 3-2.

The game started with Evansville taking an early lead, scoring two goals in the first period while the Bulls managed one. The Thunderbolts extended their lead in the second period, leaving the Bulls trailing 4-1 heading into the final frame. However, the third period showcased the Bulls' resilience as they scored three unanswered goals to tie the game and force overtime. Despite their momentum, Evansville capitalized in the extra frame to secure the win.

The Bulls showed incredible determination and gave fans an exciting game, but they'll look to regroup and focus on their next matchup. Star Wars Night was still a hit, as fans enjoyed the themed festivities and cheered on their team in a galaxy far, far away.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.