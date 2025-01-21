Thunderbolts Host Ice Flyers for Faith Night, Star Wars Night

January 21, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: After finishing their road stand with a split in Peoria and winning two of their three away games overall, the Thunderbolts return to Ford Center this Friday and Saturday as they host the Pensacola Ice Flyers for Faith Night, presented by Oakland City University, on Friday, along with Star Wars Night on Saturday.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts defeated the Rivermen 4-3 in Peoria on Friday night, with goals from Scott Kirton, Logan vande Meerakker, Jordan Simoneau, and Matt Dorsey, with three of the four goals coming on the power play. Evansville fell in a very close rematch on Saturday night in Peoria, 3-1 the final score with Vande Meerakker scoring Evansville's goal.

The Week Ahead:

The Thunderbolts return to Ford Center this Friday, January 24th for Faith Night, presented by Oakland City University, and Saturday, January 25th for Star Wars Night, against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on both nights. Faith Night will feature a postgame performance from Austin Turner, a specialty Thunderbolts/OCU puck giveaway for the first 500 fans in the building, a free suit rental giveaway from Men's Wearhouse for one lucky high school student, and Oakland City University will be giving away $48,000 scholarships to three high school students. Students must be in attendance to be eligible for a scholarship or the suit rental. Students can sign up to win one of the scholarships at https://apply.oak.edu/register/faithnight_2025. Students can sign up to win the suit rental at http://bit.ly/3PMGwhu. Star Wars Night will feature specialty game-worn Star Wars-themed jerseys which will be auctioned off immediately following the game. Replica Star Wars jerseys will also be available at the Thunderbolts Merch Stand. Characters from Star Wars will be present in the lobby and around the building throughout the game, and fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters. The first 100 kids in attendance will also receive a blow-up light saber.

Coming Soon:

Friday, January 31st will be Union Night against the Macon Mayhem, featuring $3 domestic 16 oz. beers for the entire game. Groups of 10 people or more will be eligible to purchase tickets in goal zone sections for only $16 each and center ice sections for only $19 each.

Scouting the Opponent:

Pensacola Ice Flyers:

Record: 10-19-4, 24 Points, 10th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Cayden Cahill (10 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Ivan Bondarenko (21 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Brody Claeys (7-11-2, .896 Save %)

Thunderbolts 23-24 Record vs PEN: 3-2

The Ice Flyers gained 5 out of 6 points in their most successful weekend of the season as they went 2-0-1 at home against Fayetteville in a three-game home series this past weekend. On Friday, the Ice Flyers trailed 3-1 with their only goal from Matt Wiesner, before coming back with goals from Jake Hamilton and Eimantas Noreika in the final 7 minutes to gain a point by forcing overtime and then a shootout, where they were defeated 4-3. Pensacola routed Fayetteville 7-1 on Saturday behind a hat trick from Michael Herrera, two goals from Cayden Cahill, and additional goals from Tim Faulkner and Lukas Jirousek. Pensacola trailed three times yet still came back to win 6-3 on Sunday afternoon, with two goals from Blake Tosto and additional goals from Wiesner, Doug Elgstam, Sam Dabrowski, and Ivan Bondarenko.

Call-up Report

- Lincoln Hatten (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 34 GP, 4 G, 7 A, 11 P, 15 PIM

- Benjamin Lindberg (Adirondack Thunder - ECHL)

- 10 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 11 PIM

- Ty Taylor (Reading Royals - ECHL)

- 1 GP, 0-0-1, .905% Save Percentage

- Anthony Hora (Worcester Railers - ECHL)

- 1 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

Sun. 1/19: D Anthony Hora called up to Worcester (ECHL)

Fri. 1/17: D Cameron MacPhee signed to contract

Wed. 1/15: G Reid Cooper signed to contract

Wed. 1/15: F Brendan Harrogate placed on team suspension

