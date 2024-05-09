Rivermen Release 13-Man Protected List

May 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced this week their 13-man protected list for the upcoming 202 4 -2 5 SPHL Season. The Rivermen elected to protect nine forwards, and four defensemen . This does not guarantee that they will suit up for the Rivermen next season but ensures that their SPHL rights are held by Peoria.

Peoria's protected list includes:

Forwards: Alec Baer, Joseph Draplu k, Mathew Rehding, JM Piotrowski, Jordan Ernst, Mike G e l att and Cayden Cah ill.

Defensemen: Renat Dadadzhanov, Cale List, Zach Wilkie, Chase Spencer, and Braydon Barker.

Goaltender: Nick Latinovich.

