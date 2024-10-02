Rivermen Announce Training Camp Schedule

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced their training camp schedule for the start of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday. The Rivermen will practice at the Owens Center (1019 West Lake Avenue, Peoria, IL) from Tuesday to Saturday, October 8-12. All practices are open to the media and the public.

The Rivermen will be on the ice from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, October 8, 9, and 10. On Friday, the Rivermen will practice from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Owens Center while the October 12 practice will occur from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Saturday.

The Rivermen enter this year as the defending President's Cup Champions, having won the SPHL crown twice in the last three years. This year will be the first with a new captain as Alec Baer takes the helm of player leadership following the retirement of longtime captain, and Peoria native, Alec Hagaman.

Coach Jean-Guy Trudel enters his eleventh season behind the Rivermen bench and 12th with the organization. Trudel's 362 wins in the regular season rank second in SPHL history behind Jerome Bechard's 368 of the now-defunct Columbus Cottonmouths. At the same time, Trudel's 31 post-season victories are the most of any coach in SPHL history. Peoria has clinched a playoff spot every season Trudel has been behind the bench. The Rivermen have also reached the President's Cup Finals under Trudel's leadership in five postseasons (2016, 2017, 2018, 2022, and 2024).

Peoria will start their season on the road on Saturday, October 19 in Moline Illinois against the Quad City Storm before returning for their home opener at Carver Arena on Friday, October 25 against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Puck-drop for October 25 is set for 7:15 pm.

