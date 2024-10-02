Mac Jansen Signs, Stays in the Star City

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that forward Mac Jansen has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Back for his seventh professional season and his sixth in Roanoke, Jansen holds nearly every career record in franchise history. Jansen helped Roanoke to its first President's Cup championship in the 2022-2023 season, scoring the game-winning goal in overtime of Game Four to take out the Birmingham Bulls. Last season, the five-foot-eleven forward tallied 16 goals, 21 assists, a plus-nine rating, and 32 penalty minutes in 50 regular season games, and added three assists during the President's Cup Playoffs. Since joining the Dawgs during the 2018-2019 season, the White Bear Lake, Minnesota native is the all-time franchise leader in games played (231), goals (83), and points (187), while also leading the franchise lists for all-time playoff assists (10), points (19), and games played (29, tied with Josh Nenadal). The 31-year-old winger was also named to the All-SPHL Second Team after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season in which he tallied single-season franchise records for goals (29) and points (60). Jansen also won the FPHL Ignite Cup with the Columbus River Dragons during the coronavirus-impacted season in 2021. Jansen additionally played four seasons at the University of Wisconsin Eau-Claire (NCAA-DIII) in college after three seasons in the NAHL with the Coulee Region Chill.

"Mac has been a huge part of building our foundation here in Roanoke since he arrived," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Jansen. "After falling short of the ultimate goal last season, I'm excited to get Jansen back with a renewed drive to put the Dawgs back on top of the league."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

