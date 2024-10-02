Marksmen Sign Roni Salmenkangas

October 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, NC - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, have agreed to terms with goaltender Roni Salmenkangas, the team announced Tuesday.

"We're happy to have Roni back in Fayetteville," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "He has played lots of D-I hockey and has a high-compete mentality in the crease."

Salmenkangas, 25, made two starts for the Marksmen last season after playing five professional games in Finland.

Prior to turning pro, the Tampere, Finland, native played 72 NCAA Division-I games, splitting time between Ferris State University and Lindenwood University.

Salmenkangas joins defensemen Nick Parody, Hudson Lambert, Ryan Lieth, Alex Wilkins and Tyler Love, fellow goaltender Brandon Perrone and forwards Dalton Hunter, Reggie Millette, Khristian Acosta, Mason Emoff, Sam Anzai, Cody Moline, Austen Long, Ryan Nolan and Tyler Vanuden on the list of announced players for the 2024-25 season.

