Dawgs Participate in Hurricane Helene Efforts

October 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Wednesday that the organization is collaborating with both the American Red Cross and the 'Star City Cares Flood Relief Supply' to support relief efforts throughout western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee, and southwest Virginia following Hurricane Helene.

The Dawgs will collect supplies at various upcoming events, including training camp sessions, during season ticket pick-up hours, the Meet the Team event, Opening Night, and more. On Opening Night, the permitted items for donation are heavy-duty trash bags, hand sanitizer, paper towels, toilet paper, and diapers. The team will also accept donations during regular office hours at our Gate 1 office at Berglund Center. Permitted items on non-game days will include the supplies listed above in addition to non-perishable foods, cleaning supplies, toiletries, and bottled water.

Additionally, the American Red Cross will accept donations on Opening Night at Berglund Center, as the Dawgs open their season against the Fayetteville Marksmen on October 18. Fans may also select to donate to the American Red Cross when purchasing tickets to Dawgs games online.

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.

