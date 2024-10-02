Mayhem Make Three Hockey Ops Hires

October 2, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced today three hires in the hockey operations department.

Taylor McCloy and Phil Esposito have been hired as assistant coaches and Blake Jones has been named the team's equipment manager.

A native of Keswick, Ontario, McCloy played four seasons at NCAA division-III Adrian College, where he was a two-time NCHA conference champion and recorded 110 points (51g, 59a) before beginning a six-year professional career.

After a brief stint with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals, he began his SPHL career in 2018 with the Quad City Storm, where he played for current Mayhem Head Coach Dave Pszenyczny. However, McCloy is best known for his time with the Fayetteville Marksmen, where he notched 138 points (70g, 68a) to rank third in all-time Marksmen scoring. His 182 appearances are more than any other Marksmen in history and in 2019-20 his plus-29 rating led the SPHL.

"I am thrilled that a former player of mine will be joining me behind the bench," said Mayhem head coach Dave Pszenyczny. "It's exciting to see players advance to the next chapter in their hockey career. He is a stand-up guy and is passionate about the game. Taylor's experience in the league and knowledge will be beneficial to help our offense thrive."

Esposito began his professional playing career in 1991 with the ECHL's Hampton Roads Admirals. 20 years later, he began his coaching career with the FPHL's Danbury Whalers, leading the team to the finals in each of his first three seasons. He has 201 career regular-season head coaching victories, more than any other coach in the 15-year history of the FPHL.

McCloy and Esposito will be the first assistant coaches for the Mayhem since the 2021-22 season.

Jones, a native of Fort Liberty, N.C., began volunteering as a locker room attendant in the SPHL at the age of 10 with the SPHL team in nearby Fayetteville, N.C. His experience in equipment and locker room management earned him a promotion to equipment assistant with the Fayetteville Marksmen in 2021. Jones is returning to the Mayhem after having served as the equipment manager for a stint during the 2022-23 season.

