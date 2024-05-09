Marksmen Announce 2024-25 Protected List

May 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced their 13-man protected list for the 2024-25 season Thursday. Players who are on the list are not guaranteed to be on the opening night roster, but have their rights held by the Marksmen if they play in the SPHL next season.

The following players have been protected by the Marksmen, listed alphabetically by position.

F: Tyler Barrow, Cameron Cook, Dalton Hunter, Max Johnson, Grant Loven, Zack Nazzarett, Adam Pitters

D: Connor Fedorek, Hudson Lambert, Ryan Lieth, Nick Parody, Alex Wilkins

G: Ryan Kenny

Protected list by the numbers:

SPHL Experience: 456 games played

Pro Hockey Experience: 660 games played (including Europe and ECHL)

Combined professional stats: 142 goals, 247 assists, 389 points

More on each player:

Tyler Barrow- Barrow, 26, played 39 games with the Marksmen during the 2023-24 season and registered 41 points (17+24). The Massapequa, New York, native debuted with the Marksmen in a three-game stint at the end of his senior collegiate season in 2022 and spent time playing in Europe before Fayetteville re-acquired his rights in a trade with the Peoria Rivermen last year.

Cameron Cook- Cook, 26, played 40 games for Fayetteville and had 46 (18+38) points. The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native played 6 games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder and has had three seasons playing pro hockey, including 117 SPHL games.

Dalton Hunter- Hunter, 26, played 51 games with the Marksmen and three with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets during 2023-24 for his first full professional season. The Greensburg, Pennsylvania native scored 10 goals and tallied 32 points overall.

Max Johnson- Johnson, 25, played 26 games for the Marksmen during 2023-24, and served as team captain toward the end of the season. The Lakeville, Minnesota native put up 24 points (11+13) in his time with Fayetteville and skated in 29 games on loan to the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders.

Grant Loven- Loven, 26, is coming off a breakout season with Fayetteville that saw the East Grand Forks, Minnesota, native score 39 points (12+27) in 42 games. The center earned an ECHL call-up with the Toledo Walleye and saw time in 15 games.

Zack Nazzarett- Nazzarett, 23, joined Fayetteville late in the season after finishing his collegiate career at Long Island University. The skilled winger made an impact in a short amount of time, logging 2 goals and 3 assists in 5 games.

Adam Pitters- Pitters, 25, produced at over-a-point-per-game pace through his first 8 professional hockey games with 2 goals and 8 assists, and tied Marksmen playoff leaders with 2 assists in 2 games.

Connor Fedorek- Fedorek, 25, recorded 3 assists in 6 games with Fayetteville to begin the 2023-24 season before being loaned to the ECHL, where he spent the rest of the season. The defenseman is still competing for an ECHL Kelly Cup Championship with the Norfolk Admirals.

Hudson Lambert- Lambert, 25, scored a goal and added an assist in four games with the Marksmen. Lambert joined Fayetteville after finishing his five-year, NCAA Division-I career at Canisius College.

Ryan Lieth- Lieth, 25, played in all 56 regular season and 2 postseason games for the Marksmen this season, after joining the team in Spring 2023 when he played in 12. Lieth scored 2 goals and added 7 assists during the 2023-24 season.

Nick Parody- Parody, 26, was another mainstay on the Fayetteville blue line during the 2023-24 season, playing 45 games and recording 10 assists. The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native earned an ECHL call-up to the Rapid City Rush, with whom he played 12 games and notched an assist.

Alex Wilkins- Wilkins, 26, signed with the Marksmen after finishing his collegiate career at SUNY-Geneseo. He played in 5 regular season games and a post-season game with Fayetteville, notching one assist.

Ryan Kenny- Kenny, 24, earned the only goaltender spot on the SPHL All-Rookie Team for his fantastic play during the 2023-24 season with Fayetteville. The right-handed catching netminder led the SPHL with a .929 save percentage and ranked third with a 2.38 goals against average. Kenny was named SPHL Player of the Week twice, had an 18-10-4 SPHL record and earned two different ECHL call-ups.

Stay tuned to Marksmen social media for all news throughout the offseason, including roster updates.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are now on sale! Click the 'tickets' tab at marksmenhockey.com to learn more and lock in your plan today!

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.