Havoc Announce Protected List
May 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Head Coach Stuart Stefan and Assistant Coach Tyler Piacentini have announced the protected list heading into the 2024-25 season.
Each team is allowed to protect 13 total players. These players are unable to sign with another team in the SPHL until the 2025-26 season. Unprotected players are allowed to sign with other SPHL teams and cannot re-sign in Huntsville until after August 1st.
Headlining this year's list are veterans Dom Procopio and Cole Reginato along with stand-out rookies like Phil Elgstam, Buster Larsson, and Dylan Stewart.
While constructing the protected list, Head Coach Stuart Stefan emphasized, "Not being on the list doesn't mean players won't return." He added, "Last season was a significant building block for us. We implemented our systems effectively and had a close-knit group that fully bought in. We believe this team can continue to grow".
You can find the entire protected list below:
Forwards: Phil Elgstam, Eric Henderson, Jack Jaunich, Buster Larsson, Cole Reginato, Dylan Stewart, and David Thomson
Defensemen: Jeremy Gervais, Craig McCabe, Mason Palmer, Matt Doran, and Dom Procopio
Goalie: Mike Robinson
Secure your seat to every game this season with Season Tickets!
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from May 9, 2024
- Rivermen Release 13-Man Protected List - Peoria Rivermen
- Simchuk Announced Projected Players List for 2024-25 - Birmingham Bulls
- Havoc Announce Protected List - Huntsville Havoc
- Marksmen Announce 2024-25 Protected List - Fayetteville Marksmen
- 2024-25 Protected List Announced - Macon Mayhem
- Warren Payne Advances to Group Sales Manager - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.