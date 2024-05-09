Havoc Announce Protected List

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Head Coach Stuart Stefan and Assistant Coach Tyler Piacentini have announced the protected list heading into the 2024-25 season.

Each team is allowed to protect 13 total players. These players are unable to sign with another team in the SPHL until the 2025-26 season. Unprotected players are allowed to sign with other SPHL teams and cannot re-sign in Huntsville until after August 1st.

Headlining this year's list are veterans Dom Procopio and Cole Reginato along with stand-out rookies like Phil Elgstam, Buster Larsson, and Dylan Stewart.

While constructing the protected list, Head Coach Stuart Stefan emphasized, "Not being on the list doesn't mean players won't return." He added, "Last season was a significant building block for us. We implemented our systems effectively and had a close-knit group that fully bought in. We believe this team can continue to grow".

You can find the entire protected list below:

Forwards: Phil Elgstam, Eric Henderson, Jack Jaunich, Buster Larsson, Cole Reginato, Dylan Stewart, and David Thomson

Defensemen: Jeremy Gervais, Craig McCabe, Mason Palmer, Matt Doran, and Dom Procopio

Goalie: Mike Robinson

