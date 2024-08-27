Rivermen Sign Cayden Cahill, John Aonso, and Braydon Barker

August 27, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced this week that they have signed veteran forward Cayden Cahill and defensemen Braydon Barker and John Aonso to the 2024-25 roster.

Cahill, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, was a key component of Peoria's championship season. Cahill notched 43 points (15 goals, 38 assists) during the regular season and had the overtime winner in Game One of Peoria's first-round series against the Pensacola Ice Flyers. Cahill will be entering his fourth professional season and fourth with the Rivermen. Cahill has been a member of both Peoria's President's Cup championships in 2022 and 2024.

"Cayden took a large step last season in becoming a key offensive piece of our championship team," said Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel. "This year we expect him to continue his growth and continue to be a lynchpin in our offense."

John Aonso, a rookie defenseman from Toronto, Ontario Canada, spent four years at the Division III collegiate level with the State University of New York-Fredonia after two seasons in the Ontario Junior Hockey League. A strong 6'3, 194 lb defenseman, Aonso played 25 games in Melbourne, Australia notching 18 points in 25 games.

"John Aonso is a guy we are excited about- a rookie coming from the NCAA D3 Ranks with a defensive upside. We look forward to getting him into training camp and getting him acclimated to pro hockey," said Trudel.

Veteran defenseman Braydon Barker is also back for the Rivermen now entering his fourth professional season. Barker, a native of Camrose, Alberta, in Canada, has been a staple of the Rivermen blue line for the past two seasons. Before that, Barker played 50 games in the ECHL with the Orlando Solar Bears. In each of his three professional seasons, Barker has increased his offensive output (8 points in 2021-22, 16 points in 2022-23, 21 points in 2023-24). Before his professional career, Barker played for Concordia University of Wisconsin.

"It does not matter if it's in the locker room or on the ice, Braydon Barker has been, and will continue to be, a steady presence and one we are thrilled to have back in Peoria," Trudel said.

The Rivermen are set to begin their season on Saturday, October 19 on the road in Quad City. Fans can purchase season tickets by calling 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.