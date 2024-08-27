Mayhem Sign Offensive Threat Picard

(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that forward Brandon Picard has signed with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Picard, 26, from Montreal, Quebec, was signed by the Mayhem last season after being released by Knoxville and scored one goal in the eight games he played for Macon. In his first SPHL season last year, Picard recorded 11 points (6g, 5a) across 26 total games played for Roanoke, Knoxville, and Macon.

Picard made his professional debut last season with the FPHL's Port Huron Prowlers, recording 23 points (13g, 10a) in 24 games before being called up to the SPHL by Roanoke.

Prior to his professional career, Picard spent two years at NCAA D-III Concordia University Wisconsin, totaling 27 points (16g, 11a) in 43 games before transferring to NCAA D-III Castleton University. There he recorded another 22 points (12g, 10a) in 50 games played.

