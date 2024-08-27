Marksmen Sign Forward Mason Emoff for 2024-25 Season

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, announced the signing of forward Mason Emoff for the 2024-25 season.

"Mason brings experience to our room as a second-year pro, and we are excited to add him to the Marksmen family," said Head Coach Kyle Sharkey. "He is a fast, responsible two-way forward that will add depth for us up front."

Emoff, 26, got eight games of ECHL experience last season and played 31 games with the Quad City Storm, recording seven points (4g, 3a) in the SHPL and an assist in the ECHL.

The Orangeville, Ontario native has been a captain at both the juniors and collegiate levels of hockey and was most recently captain of his Manhattanville College Valiants during his senior season. Overall, Emoff scored 48 points (18g, 30a) in 69 collegiate games.

Emoff joins defenseman Nick Parody, goaltender Brandon Perrone and forwards Dalton Hunter, Reggie Millette and Khristian Acosta on the list of announced players for the 2024-25 season.

