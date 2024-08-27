MacDonald Heading Back to Roanoke

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that defenseman John Macdonald has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

MacDonald will return to Roanoke for his fourth professional season, having played parts of the past two seasons for the Dawgs. After appearing in three games for Roanoke in the 2022-2023 season, the six-foot-two blue-liner broke out last season with six goals, 16 assists, a plus-11 rating, and 61 penalty minutes in 36 regular season games for the Dawgs after signing with Roanoke on December 13. The remainder of Macdonald's pro experience to date came with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks, where the left-shot defenseman had 15 goals, 59 assists, and 96 penalty minutes in 98 regular season games while adding eight assists in 14 career playoff games for the Hat Tricks. Macdonald was a strong contributor in Danbury's FPHL's Commissioner's Cup title run in the 2022-2023 season. Prior to his professional career, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania native played one season in the EHL for Team Maryland after wrapping up his USHS eligibility.

"J-Mac is a heart-and-soul player from top to bottom," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Macdonald. "He can play a 200-foot game and contribute offensively while playing a solid defensive game. His physicality sets him apart as he always looks to punish opponents when the opportunity presents itself."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

