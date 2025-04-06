Rivermen Announce 2025 Playoff Roster

April 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Sunday their active roster for the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs. The roster, as it stands, consists of twelve forwards, six defensemen, and two goaltenders as Peoria looks to defend its President's Cup title.

The forward group consists of Carlos Fornaris, Jordan Ernst, Jacob King, Zachary Purcell, Braydon Barker, Garrett Devine, Carson Baptiste, Mike Gelatt, Andrew Poulias, JM Piotrowski, Griffen Fox, and captain Alec Baer. Ernst finished atop the SPHL goal-scoring race with 37 goals on the year while Baer finished second in assists (44). Both Baer and Ernst finished the season in the top five of SPHL scoring with 67 and 57 total points resepctivly.

On defense, the Rivermen will boast Josh Martin, Kylar Fenton, Brenden Rons, Michael Ferrandino, Marko Jakovljevic, and Brian Scoville. All six Rivermen defensemen are rookies in their first year in professional hockey.

At the goaltender position, the Rivermen will have a key returner from last season in Nick Latinovich. He is joined by Colby Muise, who has tied an SPHL record with 8 shutouts in a single season and set a new single-season record for the lowest goals-against average (1.68) for a goaltender in a single SPHL season.

In all, the Rivermen feature 12 professional rookies on their playoff roster (including all six of their defensemen) and just six veteran returners from last season's President's Cup Championship roster (Ernst, Barker, Gelatt, Piotrowski, Baer, and Latinovich).

In addition to the active roster, the Rivermen have forwards Michael McChesney and Tristan Trudel, defensemen Zach Wilkie and Ayodele Adeniye, and goaltender Jack Bostedt on injured reserve.

The Rivermen will start their chase for their third President's Cup title on Thursday, April 10 at Carver Arena as they take on the Quad City Storm in a best-of-three first-round series. Face-off is set for 7:15 pm on Thursday with Game Two, in Moline set for Friday, April 11. If necessary, Game Three will be back at Carver Arena on Sunday, April 13 at 3:15 pm.

Fans can get tickets by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040 or by visiting Ticketmaster or www.rivermen.net. Peoria will have media availability for practices starting at 10:30 am on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (April 7,8, 9) at Carver Arena.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from April 6, 2025

Rivermen Announce 2025 Playoff Roster - Peoria Rivermen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.