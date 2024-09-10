Rivermen Sign Four for 2024-25

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are proud to announce that they have signed four players, including three returners from last year's championship team, to the roster for the 2024-25 season. Forwards Mike Gelatt and John Kaljian along with defensemen Chase Spencer and Renat Dadadzhanov have all signed with the Rivermen. All four have also signed ECHL contracts with the Bloomington Bison, Allen Americans, Tulsa Oilers, and Maine Mariners respectively.

Mike Gelatt finished his first full season with the Rivermen in 2023-25, registering 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 34 games. Gelatt also contributed two goals and four assists in seven games during the playoffs. Before last season, Gelatt made his professional debut with the Rivermen late in the 2022-23 campaign, playing eight games in the regular season plus five in the playoffs. Before turning pro, Gelatt played for four years at Skidmore College (NCAA-D3).

John Kaljian, a native of South Lyon, Michigan, played four years with Adrian College (NCAA-D3) netting 56 points (23 goals, 33 assists) in 102 games played. Kaljian is a two-time conference champion with the Bulldogs and helped Adrien to a Division III national championship in 2022.

Renat Dadadzhanov, also fresh from his first full professional season, helped anchor the Rivermen blue line during their run to the 2024 President's Cup championship. Dadadzhanov, a native of Vladivostok, Russia, was a plus-seven during the regular season and a plus-five during the playoffs in terms of overall plus/minus. Dadadzhanov spent five years in Quebec junior hockey before joining the Rivermen.

Defenseman Chase Spencer is the third returner of the group who helped Peoria to their second SPHL crown in 2024. Hailing from Georgetown, Ontario in Canada, Spencer came to the Rivermen this past season after starting the year playing professionally in Sweden. Spencer netted 12 points (two goals, ten assists) and added on three assists during the playoffs. Spencer played with Adrian College (NCAA-D3) from 2020 to 2023 and was teammates with fellow signee John Kaljian on the Bulldogs' 2022 national championship squad.

The Rivermen will begin their season on Saturday, October 19, on the road in Quad City. Fans can purchase season tickets by calling 309-676-1040 or visiting www.rivermen.net.

