Mayhem Bring in Defensemen Brockway

September 10, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that defenseman Ben Brockway has signed with the team for the 2024-25 season.

Brockway, 23, from Phoenix, Ariz., aims to make his professional debut with the Mayhem this season after playing collegiately for the last four seasons.

This past season he played 20 games for NCAA D-III Worcester State University, recording three assists. He transferred to Worcester State after three seasons with NCAA D-III Bethel University, where he skated in a total of 42 games and scored points (1g, 3a). Brockway was recruited to Bethel after proving his hard-nosed play with the OJHL's Cobourg Cougars in 2019-20, finishing sixth on the team in penalty minutes with 74.

Brockway and the rest of the Mayhem open the season at home on October 19. The only way to guarantee your ticket for Opening Night is through securing your season-ticket package today. Lock in your tickets by skating to maconmayhem.com.

SPHL Stories from September 10, 2024

