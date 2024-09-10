Defenseman Dillon Hill Returns to Thunderbolts

Evansville, In.: The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Dillon Hill for the 2024-25 season. The Thunderbolts begin the 2024-25 season at Ford Center on Friday, October 18th as they host the Knoxville Ice Bears.

Hill initially joined the Thunderbolts late in the 2021-22 season following a 20-game stint with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, recording 1 goal and 6 points with Roanoke. After skating in three games with Evansville to round out 2021-22, Hill played in 34 contests with the Thunderbolts in 2022-23, scoring 1 goal and 11 points. Hill also played in 25 ECHL games between 2021-2023 with the Fort Wayne Komets and Trois-Rivičres Lions. In 2023-24, Hill played overseas in Hungary with DVTK Jegesmedvčk of the Erste Liga, scoring 1 goal and 4 points in 30 games. Prior to playing professionally, Hill played 5 seasons of junior hockey in his hometown of Niagara Falls, Ontario, with the Niagara Falls Canucks of GOJHL between 2015-2019 and the Niagara Whalers of the GMHL in 2019-20, before joining the Watertown Wolves of the FPHL for three games late in the season.

In returning to the Thunderbolts, Hill commented: "It wasn't a hard decision to come back to Evansville, it's a great city and I love the fans, and the team has a great leader in "Hobbsie" (captain Matthew Hobbs). I am excited to be coming back to Evansville, and to get Ford Center rocking again when the season begins!"

Hill joins previously announced defensemen Joey Berkopec, Benjamin Lindberg, and Gehrig Lindberg, along with forwards Matthew Hobbs, Derek Contessa, Logan vande Meerakker and Kevin Hu on the roster heading into training camp.

