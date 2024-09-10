2024-2025 Promotional Schedule Unveiled

September 10, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - The Quad City Storm is excited to announce its Promotional Schedule for the 2024-2025 Season.

Saturday October 19th, 2024: Opening Night presented by Nestle Purina

Time to start the party! The puck drops on season number six in Storm history when the Peoria Rivermen come to town for another chapter in the Cold War on 74 rivalry. There will be a pregame carnival with bounce houses, face painters and so much more for fans of all ages to come and join in the fun. The first 1000 fans get a 2024-2025 Season magnet schedule and glow in the dark thunder sticks! Single game tickets for Opening Night and all regular season games go on sale October 1st.

Friday November 1st, 2024: Beetlejuice Night presented by Ray'z Barber Shop

"The Juice is loose!" Come creep into a spooky world of haunting and hilarity as we celebrate Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Halloween! The Storm will wear specialty Beetlejuice jerseys that will be auctioned to raise money for Mercado on 5th and kids can come on to the ice after the game to trick or treat with Storm players.

Adults and kids are invited to wear costumes to keep the Halloween celebration going, but remember, only kids can wear masks!

Friday November 8th, 2024: Salute to Military Night presented by IAM Union, District 6, Local 1191, Local 388, Local 1010, and Local 1728

Join us for one of the most memorable weeks of the season as we honor all of our active duty military and veterans. The celebration begins Monday November 4th with the Salute to Military Ice Painting. From 9AM-7PM the public is invited to come down to Vibrant Arena to paint the names of friends, family and any loved ones who have served or are currently serving our great country, on the ice. The names will remain on the ice for Salute to Military Night Friday November 8th. At the game there will be an enlistment ceremony on the ice during intermission and recognition throughout the game for all service members in attendance. The first 1000 fans receive thunder sticks courtesy of the IAM Veterans Department and specialty Salute to Military jerseys will be worn by Storm players in-game and auctioned after to raise money for Guide Dogs of America and Tender Loving Canines. Active duty service members and veterans receive FREE tickets to the game when they present their identification at the arena box office and complimentary tickets for military families are available through the Storm front office while supplies last thanks to our Military Support sponsors.

Saturday November 9th, 2024: Rock n' Roll Night presented by Vintage Radio

Let's get rockin'!! Break out your leather and hair grease and come head bang at a hockey game. The Ultimate 80's Rock Tribute band, Villain's Dance, will play a postgame concert featuring hits from Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison and so many more of your favorites. Keep an eye out for Rock n' Roll Twisty in the team store and enjoy some pumped up tunes in-game with rock classics from the 70s, 80s and more.

Friday November 22nd, 2024: Star Wars Night

The force is strong with this one. Star Wars Night returns for an out of this galaxy game night experience. Specialty Star Wars jerseys will be auctioned postgame

and Star Wars characters will be in the house for pictures and autographs. You won't want to miss this one!

Wednesday November 27th, 2024: Blackout Wednesday presented by 97X

DOLLAR BEERS ARE BACK for the first time this season! Enjoy $1 16OZ domestic beers and get to the game early to get one of our black t-shirt giveaways for the first 1000 fans! If you can't get to the game in-time for the giveaway, make sure you wear black or stop by the Storm team store for a new short or black jersey! And don't forget; Wednesday games start at 6:10! Start the holidays on a high note and bring the whole family.

Saturday November 30th, 2024: Check The Halls presented by Fleet Feet

The 'thanks' have been given...now it's time for Christmas lights, Santa and some hard hitting hockey! Enjoy a cup of hot cocoa and cheer on the Storm as we say goodbye to November. Fans are invited to bring new & packaged socks to be thrown on the ice when the Storm score their first goal. All socks collected will be donated to local non-profit organizations that support the homeless community in the Quad Cities. This is the perfect game to get everyone out of the house and into the Christmas spirit.

Friday December 13th, 2024: Mossy Oak - Scout Night presented by the Illowa Council

Mossy Oak Camo jerseys are back! You won't want to miss these sweaters as we team up with the Illowa Council for a backwoods showdown. Special scout ticket offers and patches are available through Fintan ( fintan@quadcitystorm.com ) and, back by popular demand, the Scout sleepover on the ice returns for scouts who purchase select ticket packages through Fintan. Proceeds from the Mossy Oak jersey auction will benefit the Illowa Scout Council.

Saturday December 14th, 2024: Radar's Glow In The Dark Birthday presented by Tyson Foods

Get ready for MASCOT MANIA as all of Radar's pals from around the QCA and beyond make the trip to Vibrant Arena to celebrate our guy! The first 1000 kids ages twelve and under get a replica jersey, courtesy of Tyson. The action on the ice will get started with a laser show and, for the first time ever, the team will be wearing glow in the dark jerseys that will be auctioned postgame!

Saturday December 21st, 2024: John Deere Night presented by John Deere

The Storm returns to Vibrant Arena for the final home game before Christmas to deliver some coal to the Peoria Rivermen on John Deere Night! Deere employees receive TWO FREE TICKETS when they present their IDs at the box office. As a reminder, John Deere employees receive buy one get one free tickets all season long when they present their ID at the box office (limit four tickets total). On John Deere Night, these offers can be combined to receive six tickets for the price of two.

Thursday December 26th, 2024: Winter Classic

DOLLAR BEERS RETURN for this holiday showdown.

The Storm will wear specialty Winter Classic jerseys that will be auctioned postgame and limited edition Winter Classic merchandise will be available for purchase in the Storm team store.

Plus, the first 1000 fans receive a mini Storm ice resurfacer thanks to Hiland Toyota! Don't forget, Thursday games mean a 6:10 PM puck drop and 16 OZ domestic beers are just a buck all game long!

Friday December 27th, 2024: Eras Night presented by B100

Calling all Swfities!

Nationally acclaimed T-Swift cover band Burning Red will perform in the arena conference center before the Storm take the ice. Admission to the concert is FREE with the purchase of a Storm game ticket. More information coming soon!

Friday January 4th, 2025: Game Night presented by Adolph's Mexican Foods

Board games, video games, game shows...you name it!

If you like friendly competition, this is the game for you. Come be a part of the Storm's first ever Game Night and take part in board games on the concourse, interactive games on the video board and so much more.

Sunday January 5th, 2025: Margaritaville Day presented by Terrace Cannabis

Parrotheads unite! What better way to warm up in the middle of winter than with an ice cold drink and a Hawaiian shirt at a hockey game? And good news for your furry friends; dogs are welcomed, as this matinee (2:10 PM) game is a Pucks and Paws Sunday! We'll provide the shakers of salt, all you need to bring is you, your crew and some island vibes.

Make sure to stick around postgame for a Margaritaville jersey auction.

Friday January 10th, 2025: Rebrand Night #1: Presented by Palmer Chiropractic Clinics

It's a secret! Stay tuned to Storm social media for more info on our rebrand weekend.

Saturday January 11th, 2025: Rebrand Night #2: Presented by Bettendorf Financial Group

It's a secret! Stay tuned to Storm social media for more info on our rebrand weekend. After Saturday's game a live jersey auction will take place benefitting Friendly House.

Friday January 17th, 2025: Hockey Is For Her Night

It's back! Hockey is For Her Night returns and will be paired, this season, with a youth hockey tournament at Vibrant Arena! More i nformation on game night promotions and the tournament coming soon.

Saturday January 18th, 2025: Barbie Night

What better way to fill out our Hockey is For Her Weekend than with Barbie Night?! Barbie jerseys, merchandise and more will be available for purchase, auction and with select ticket packages. More information coming soon!

Thursday February 6th, 2025: Education Day Game presented by Chick-Fil-A Quad Cities, with support from the Storm OneGoal Foundation and Foundation Partners IMEG and GreenState Credit Union

Class is in session...at The MARK! The third annual education day game will get rolling at 10:30 AM as students from across Iowa and Illinois bus in to enjoy Storm hockey with a scholastic twist. Educational videos and concourse activities will highlight one of the most fun and loudest games of the season. Want your child's class or school to participate? We do too! Have your teachers and administrators email Cole@quadcitystorm.com or Fintan@quadcitystorm.com to save your seats today. Tickets for students, teachers, and chaperones are just $6 and include lunch! This game is expected to sell out so call today!

Friday February 7th, 2025: Country Night presented by Big 106.5

Y'all come on down! Country Night is a special night for families to come watch the Storm and enjoy all kinds of family-friendly entertainment. The ZOOPERSTARS will take the ice at intermission to dish out laughs for kids of all ages, and a country act, to be named soon, will take the stage postgame. Dust off your boots and belt buckles and come cheer on the Storm and the first 1000 fans will receive a free mini hockey stick courtesy of TBK Bank!

Saturday February 8th, 2025: Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by UnityPoint Health Trinity

One of the busiest, biggest and best weeks of the season concludes with one of the most impactful games of the season; Hockey Fights Cancer Night. As in years past, the Hockey Fights Cancer Ice painting will take place the Monday before the game, February 3rd. From 9AM-7PM the public is invited to come down to Vibrant Arena to paint names on the ice of friends, family and any loved ones who have battled, or are currently battling cancer. The names will remain on the ice for all games during the weekend, including Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys will be worn by the players and auctioned postgame to raise money for the Trinity Health Foundation.

Saturday February 22nd, 2025: Union Night presented by Tri-City Building Trades Council, Sheet Metal Workers - Local 91, Plumbers and Pipefitters - Local 25 and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers-Local 145

Last season Union Night set the Storm's single game attendance record with over 7000 fans and this season the game is expected to SELLOUT! It will be the FINAL DOLLAR BEER NIGHT of the season featuring $1 16OZ domestic beers. Unions can contact Matt@quadcitystorm.com to reserve ticket blocks. Oh, and did we mention we'll be playing Peoria?!

Friday March 7th, 2025: First Responders Night presented by ServPro

Calling all First Responders! As a thank you for your service and dedication to our community you will receive a free ticket at the Vibrant Arena box office when you present your work ID. First Responders will be recognized throughout the game and select attendees will be invited onto the ice to participate in intermission activities.

Saturday March 8th, 2025: Wrestling Night

Back by popular demand! Wrestling Night returns as the Storm welcomes the SCW crew back for a postgame show in the conference center! The show is free with purchase of a Storm ticket.

The first 1000 fans receive a free adult jersey giveaway and we are excited to welcome a former WWE star for autographs pregame and to enter the ring postgame. More details coming soon! Thursday March 20th, 2025: St. Patrick's Day Part II Sure, St. Patrick's day may have come and gone...but we're still celebrating! We want you to wear green and bring any good luck you have to cheer on the Storm.

More details coming soon!

Friday March 28th, 2025: Birdies for Charity Night presented by John Deere

The weather is warming up and that means the John Deere Classic isn't far away! Get in golf mode with us and help raise money for Birdies for Charity. And don't forget, Deere employees receive TWO FREE TICKETS when they present their IDs at the box office for this game. John Deere employees receive buy one get one free tickets all season long when they present their ID at the box office (limit four tickets total). On Birdies for Charity Night, these offers can be combined to receive six tickets for the price of two.

Saturday March 29th, 2025: HockeyTownQC presented by the Quad Cities International Airport

Come see Mallard, Storm and Flames legends from past seasons. Players will be taking pictures with fans and signing autographs pregame and recognized on the ice before puck drop. New HockeyTownQC jerseys will be worn by the Storm and auctioned postgame and the first 1000 fans get a Storm specialty spinner! Full roster of alumni attending and the player featured on the spinner coming soon.

Friday April 4th, 2025: Fan Appreciation Night - Kids Run The Show presented by Vibrant

As we end the regular season we always like to make our home finale about you, the fans. The first 1000 fans in attendance get a team poster and after the game there will be an autograph session on the ice. This year there will be an extra exciting flair to the game as we team up with our partners at Vibrant and Junior

Achievement to let elementary and middle school students take over the work responsibilities of our Storm staff (with some help, of course!). From DJ-ing to ticket sales and merchandise to on-ice activities, the kids will be running the show! You won't want to miss this game as we end our home schedule and begin preparing for the playoffs.

__________________________________________________________________

The Storm returns to Vibrant Arena on October 19, 2024. Season tickets for the 2024-2025 season are on sale now. Fans can secure their memberships by emailing matt@quadcitystorm.com

