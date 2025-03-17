Storm Home Game Thursday

March 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Quad City Storm News Release







MOLINE, IL. - The push to the post season continues at Vibrant Arena when the Quad City Storm returns home to battle the Evansville Thunderbolts Thursday at 6:10 PM.

The Storm currently holds the eighth and final playoff spot with a record of 21-25-2-2. Home ice advantage has been a big deal all season for the team, and especially as of late. At Vibrant Arena the Storm has won three straight games and is 8-1-0-1 in its last ten games played.

Thursday's game will keep the St. Patrick's Day festivities rolling with $2 beer, soda and hot dogs. Specialty St. Patrick's Day merchandise will be available in the team store and ticket specials are available on QuadCityStorm.com while supplies last.

After Thursday's game the Storm travels to Evansville for another round with the Thunderbolts on Saturday. Next weekend the Storm are home for two games, March 28 and 29, versus the Knoxville Ice Bears; the team the Storm are currently chasing in the standings.

Fans can purchase single game tickets for all games at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office. Special group offers, suites, party areas, season ticket memberships and more can be purchased by emailing Matt@quadcitystorm.com or calling the Storm front office at 309-277-1364.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 17, 2025

Storm Home Game Thursday - Quad City Storm

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.