Mayhem Approaching Record Attendance for First-Ever School Day Game

March 17, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL and in partnership with the Macon Centreplex, are excited to announce that they are approaching a new single-game attendance record ahead of their first-ever school day game on Thursday, March 20.

The current team record for a single game is 5,619 on February 1, 2020, in a 6-2 win over the Knoxville Ice Bears. The Mayhem have already distributed well over 5,000 tickets to participating schools, with limited single game tickets on sale now.

The unique event will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, and will host students from over 40 schools throughout Middle Georgia as part of an educational field trip.

Students will be treated to the game of hockey, many of them for the first time, as well as videos and displays on the concourse to help them relate the game of hockey to their classroom curriculum. Each student will also receive a S.T.E.M. certified worksheet to complete during the game.

Tickets for the school day game on Thursday, March 20, as well as other Mayhem home games are on sale now at maconmayhem.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.