2024-25 Protected List Announced

May 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, have released their 13-player protected list for the 2024-25 season. Macon's list was submitted by interim Head Coach Caleb Cameron.

The protected player list means the Mayhem retain all rights to the 13 players listed, and if they play in the SPHL, they will play for the Mayhem unless waived or traded.

Among the players on the protected list are forward Alex Laplante, defenseman Brad Jenion and goaltender Josh Boyko. In his first professional season, Laplante was announced to the SPHL All-Rookie Team after completing the season with 43 points (23 goals, 17 assists) in 55 games played. Jenion, a first-year defenseman, appeared in 43 games for the Mayhem and recorded 12 points (1 goal, 11 assists) while also providing a strong physical presence on the blue line. Boyko, who spent majority of his season in the ECHL, averaged 3.47 goals against and a .909 save percentage in 19 appearances.

The full protected list is as follows:

Forwards

Brett Mecrones

Alex Cohen

Michael Mcchesney

Billy Jerry

Jake Goldowski

Alex Laplante

Dan Winslow

David Nippard

Filip Virgili

CJ Hayes

Rhett Kingston

Defencemen

Brad Jenion

Goalie

Josh Boyko

The Macon Mayhem will take the ice in October for their 10th season in the SPHL. Tune in to all Mayhem Social Media for a 2024-25 Schedule Release soon. For season tickets, sponsorship information, or merchandise, visit maconmayhem.com or call us 478-803-1592.

#BattleEveryShift

This Friday, May 10th and Saturday, May 11th, the Mayhem will be hosting a Yard Sale at the Macon Coliseum. Jerseys, signed game-used sticks, player used gear, signed helmets, merchandise, etc. are just some of the items you will find at the sale.

Friday, May 10th

5:00pm - 5:30pm Season Ticket Members ONLY

5:30pm - 8:00pm Open to the Public

Saturday, May 11th

9:00am - 12:00pm Open to the Public

Lock in your seats to the 2024-25 Mayhem Hockey Season NOW!

