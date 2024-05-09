Simchuk Announced Projected Players List for 2024-25

May 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Birmingham Bulls News Release







Bulls' head coach Craig Simchuk announces his 13 player protected list for the 2024-25 season.

Each team in the SPHL is allowed to protect 13 players prior to the upcoming season. When a player is protected, the team retains the player's rights until those rights are released by the team.

If a player is unprotected, they will be considered an unrestricted free agent and are allowed to communicate and/or sign with any team in the SPHL.

Birmingham Bulls 2023-25 Protected List

FORWARDS

CARSON ROSE

NIKITA KOZYREV

SCOTT DONAHUE

MACGREGOR SINCLAIR

TROY MACTAVISH

ZAC MASSON

DEFENSE

TAYLOR BRIERLEY

JONATHAN PACE

MATT CLARK

KYLER MATHEWS

PARKER ALLISON

CHASE CARTER

GOALTENDERS

HAYDEN STEWART

