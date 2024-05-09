Simchuk Announced Projected Players List for 2024-25
May 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Birmingham Bulls News Release
Bulls' head coach Craig Simchuk announces his 13 player protected list for the 2024-25 season.
Each team in the SPHL is allowed to protect 13 players prior to the upcoming season. When a player is protected, the team retains the player's rights until those rights are released by the team.
If a player is unprotected, they will be considered an unrestricted free agent and are allowed to communicate and/or sign with any team in the SPHL.
Birmingham Bulls 2023-25 Protected List
FORWARDS
CARSON ROSE
NIKITA KOZYREV
SCOTT DONAHUE
MACGREGOR SINCLAIR
TROY MACTAVISH
ZAC MASSON
DEFENSE
TAYLOR BRIERLEY
JONATHAN PACE
MATT CLARK
KYLER MATHEWS
PARKER ALLISON
CHASE CARTER
GOALTENDERS
HAYDEN STEWART
