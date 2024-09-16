Rivermen to Start 43rd Season Next Month

September 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen are set to embark on their 43rd hockey season in the River City. Peoria is the defending President's Cup Champions of the SPHL and has been a league member since 2013. Rivermen training camp opens on Tuesday, October 8 with the season starting on Saturday, October 19, in Moline, Illinois against the Quad City Storm. The Rivermen home opener is set for Friday, October 24 at 7:15 pm at Carver Arena against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.

"We are incredibly excited to start another great season of Rivermen hockey. We've had a great offseason in ticket sales and sponsorship sales and are looking forward to defending our President's Cup title," said Rivermen COO Bart Rogers.

In advance of the upcoming season, several key storylines stand out surrounding the Rivermen's start to the season.

BRUCE SAURS OPENING NIGHT OCTOBER 25 - The Rivermen will host their first home game of the season on Friday, October 25 at Carver Arena in the Peoria Civic Center. Bruce Saurs' Opening night, named in honor of the former Rivermen owner, will see Peoria face-off in their only regular-season meeting with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The Rivermen will be wearing specialty championship jerseys presented by Sun Collectors, and honoring the 2024 President's Cup Championship team. The first 1000 fans through the doors on Friday night will receive a free Magnetic Schedule courtesy of The O'Brien Team.

DEFENDING CHAMPS - The Rivermen are coming off their second President's Cup title in the past three seasons. The latest one of five league championships won in the franchise's history. Peoria is among just four active SPHL steams (Knoxville, Pensacola, and Huntsville) who have won the President's Cup multiple times.

CHANGING OF THE GUARD - Last season was Peoria native Alec Hagaman's last in professional hockey. After leading his team to their second President's Cup crown (Hagaman's third professionally) the ten-year SPHL veteran retired after spending five of the last six years as Peoria's captain. In his place is forward Alec Baer, a veteran from St. Louis Park, Minnesota, who is a six-year veteran of the SPHL and was a key component on both of Peoria's President's Cup championship teams. Baer has been an Assistant Captain for the Rivermen over the past three seasons.

TRUDEL ON CUSP OF HISTORY - Rivermen head coach Jean-Guy Trudel is just six regular season wins away from matching former Columbus Cottonmouths coach Jerome Bechard's 368 wins for most by a single head coach in SPHL history. Trudel, who already has the most playoff wins by a head coach in SPHL history, is already the winningest head coach in Peoria's 42-year history with an overall 362-127-62 regular season record and a 31-21 post-season record. Trudel enters his eleventh season behind the bench of the Peoria Rivermen and twelfth year in Peoria.

RIVERMEN TO HONOR LOCAL OLYMPIAN - The opening weekend of Peoria's home schedule be headlined by a night honoring local Olympic silver medalist Anna Peplowski on Saturday, October 26. The Rivermen will be wearing specialty jerseys honoring Peplowski that will be auctioned off after the game. The local silver medalist will be signing autographs at Carver Arena from 6:15-7:10 pm and will participate in the ceremonial puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from September 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.