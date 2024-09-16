Defenseman Hlavac Signs with Dawgs

September 16, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that defenseman Filip Hlavac has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Hlavac is set to join Roanoke after playing professionally in his home country, the Czech Republic, for the past two seasons. After developing primarily with his youth team, HC Poruba, the six-foot-two defenseman notched two assists, a plus-seven rating, and four penalty minutes in 17 games in the Czech second division for Poruba. The 21-year-old blue-liner also tallied three goals, 20 assists, and 18 penalty minutes in 45 regular season games in the Czech third division for HC Kopřivnice over the past two years.

"Filip comes highly recommended as a good skating, puck-moving defender," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Hlavac. "We're excited to see how he adjusts his game to the North American style here."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

