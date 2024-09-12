Rivermen Release 2024-25 Promo Calendar

September 12, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen proudly announce their promotional calendar for the 2024-25 season and 43rd in Peoria.

The upcoming season will be full of promotions for all 28 home games. It will be headlined by a night honoring local Olympic silver medalist Anna Peplowski on Saturday, October 26. The weekend starts with Bruce Saurs' Opening night on Friday, October 25, with the Rivermen wearing specialty championship jerseys presented by Sun Collectors, and honoring the 2024 President's Cup Championship team. The first 1000 fans through the doors on Friday night will receive a free Magnetic Schedule courtesy of The O'Brien Team.

Saturday will see the Rivermen wearing specialty jerseys honoring Peplowski that will be auctioned off after the game. The local silver medalist will be signing autographs at Carver Arena from 6:15-7:10 pm and will participate in the ceremonial puck drop.

November kicks off with a Rivermen pennant giveaway to the first 1000 fans on Saturday, November 2. This will be followed by the team's Veterans Day celebration on Friday, November 8 featuring specialty-themed jerseys and a special ticket offer to active-duty and military veterans. Hockey Fights Cancer night is back on November 15 with the Rivermen wearing specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys and offering a Rivermen hat giveaway to the first 1000 fans in attendance. November concludes with PEANUTS Weekend on November 22 and 23. The Rivermen will be wearing specialty PEANUTS-inspired jerseys and collecting canned goods for City Link's Stuff-A-Bus food drive campaign. Fans who bring non-perishable items to either game will be entered for a chance to win an autographed jersey.

December will feature a Turn Back the Clock night where the Rivermen will wear Peoria Blades throwback jerseys. In addition, the first 1000 adults at Carver Arena will receive a free Rivermen toilet plunger courtesy of Roto-Rooter. Thursday, December 19, will be Peoria's Education Game at 10:30 am, all tickets will be $5.00. The Rivermen will also host a New Year's Eve game on December 31 while wearing specialty Scooby Doo jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

The first month of 2025 will see the Rivermen host Margaritaville night, presented by Backroads Saloon with Team Calendar Night on January 17 along with a packaged undies sock toss for charity. January 24 will be Star Wars night, featuring Star Wars-themed jerseys and a Rivermen adult jersey giveaway to the first 1000 fans. January 25 will see the Rivermen host Yellowstone Night, presented by Branded Country Wear. There will also be a Rivermen stocking cap giveaway to the first 1000 fans.

February starts with the Rivermen hosting their third annual DC Comics Night, presented by Gift of Hope, which will see the Rivermen wear three jerseys over three periods and give away 1000 3D LED Light Wands courtesy of Optimal Research. February 21 will see the Rivermen wear Stars and Stripes jerseys with February 28 will be Peoria's fourth annual Re-Brand night and a youth T-Shirt giveaway to the first 500 kids 12 and under.

Homefield Energy Night will take place on March 1 featuring Blackhawks-inspired jerseys worn by the Rivermen and a youth jersey giveaway to the first 1000 kids 12 and under. The Rivermen will be hosting a St. Patrick's Day special with special St. Patrick's Day jerseys. March 28 will be a $5.00 ticket, night courtesy of KOMATSU, for all Upper Bowl and Lower Bowl seats. The Rivermen will be wearing specialty SpongeBob jerseys as well that will be auctioned off after the game. The final specialty night of March will be a Rivermen signature jersey presented by Volkswagen AutoHaus of Peoria.

Finally, the lone specialty night in April will be Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Ollies Bargain Outlet on April 5. The first 2000 fans will receive a team photo courtesy of CEFCU. In addition, the Rivermen will host an autograph signing session after the game. Upper Bowl tickets will be just $8.11 courtesy of Call JULIE and the first 1000 adults will receive a free Rivermen bottle Koozie. The Rivermen will also wear Loony Toons uniforms during the final home game of the regular season.

The Rivermen are set to begin their season on Saturday, October 19 on the road in Quad City. Fans can purchase season tickets by calling 309-676-1040 or by visiting www.rivermen.net.

