Müller Signs for Rookie Season with Roanoke

September 12, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that forward Gustav Müller has signed a contract for the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

Müller enters his rookie professional season in Roanoke after playing four years of NCAA hockey, including three seasons with Long Island University (NCAA-DI). Last season, the Hudiksvall, Sweden native finished his collegiate career at Albertus Magnus College (NCAA-DIII), tallying four goals, seven assists, a plus-three rating, and 20 penalty minutes in 22 games played. In his three seasons at Long Island, the six-foot-one forward notched six goals, 11 assists, and 14 penalty minutes over the span of 49 games played. Müller also played one season in the USHL with the Madison Capitals during the 2019-2020 season after developing in his home country of Sweden prior to moving to North America.

"Gustav has played a very high level of both junior (USHL) and college (NCAA-D1) hockey," said Roanoke head coach Dan Bremner when asked about Müller. "He is an excellent skater with a strong-sized frame that I believe will make him even more effective in the pro game."

Training camp is set to start October 8, 2024 at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times of sessions open to the public will be released at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2024-2025 season at home on Friday, October 18 against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Opening Night is sponsored by Haley Toyota with K92.3. Single game tickets for the season go on sale online and at the box office on Wednesday, September 18 at 10:00 A.M.

