Warren Payne Advances to Group Sales Manager

May 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Warren Payne has been promoted to Group Sales Manager within the Rail Yard Dawgs front office.

The 2021-2022 season was Payne's first season with the Dawgs. He spent time as an intern focusing on merchandise and office administration. Upon graduation from Roanoke College in May of 2023, Warren began as a full time account executive in our ticketing department.

"I'm looking forward to continuing to serve the community in a more focused role, applying the skills and lessons learned over the last several years to provide the best possible experience for folks moving forward," said Payne.

In his new position, Payne will be responsible for generating ticket revenue along with developing and growing group ticket sales programs & initiatives.

Andrew King spoke highly of Warren saying, "He has been an asset to the organization from the very beginning of his time here. We're looking forward to seeing how he continues to progress in this new role."

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from May 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.